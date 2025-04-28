Shooting Rampage At Small North Carolina College Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 27, at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) at the conclusion of Yard Fest, part of the university’s Viking Fest celebrations.

The identity of the deceased, a 24-year-old man not affiliated with ECSU, has not yet been released.

Six individuals were injured, with four sustaining gunshot wounds, including three ECSU students, while additional injuries were reported among fellow students in the ensuing chaos.

All the injured are expected to recover, and they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment, Elizabeth City State University said in a statement.

ECSU swiftly implemented a campus lockdown and issued a shelter-in-place order for all students as a precautionary measure. The lockdown was lifted later on Sunday after law enforcement officials confirmed the campus was safe.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In response to the shooting, ECSU said it has increased patrols across campus, and access to the center of campus will remain restricted throughout the day.

"ECSU extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic event and remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the entire Viking community," the university said.

Elizabeth City is located in eastern North Carolina, about 50 miles south of Norfolk, Virginia.

ECSU, established in 1891, has a student enrollment of around 2,100.

