Shooter Who Killed 3 Officers, Injured 2 In York County ID’d As Matthew James Ruth: Affidavit

The fatal shootout unfolded on the 1800 block of Haar Road when officers attempted to serve Ruth with a warrant. He fired on responding law enforcement, killing three and leaving two others critically injured before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.

Court records show Ruth was wanted on stalking and trespassing allegations connected to a former girlfriend.

On Aug. 20, the woman reported her pickup truck had been set on fire in her driveway. At the time, she suspected Ruth might have been involved but could not confirm it, according to the affidavit.

Weeks later, on Sept. 16, around 11:32 p.m., the woman’s mother called police after spotting a man in camouflage looking into their home with binoculars. A trail camera captured Ruth in the driveway with what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle strapped across his chest.

Officers soon located Ruth’s black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck parked nearby. The affidavit states that Ruth often lurked in the area despite never being invited to the property.

Northern York Regional Police sought a warrant for Ruth’s arrest on charges of Misdemeanor Stalking, Loitering and Prowling at Night, and Criminal Trespass.

The next afternoon, as officers attempted to serve that warrant, Ruth unleashed the deadly gunfire.

Three officers are dead, two remain in critical but stable condition, and Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.