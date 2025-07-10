Shocking Video Shows NY Cop Hit Man With Car, Killing Him

The disturbing incident happened in Albany County, on Old Loudon Road in Colonie, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Security footage released by the New York Attorney General’s Office Wednesday, July 9, shows off-duty Colonie Police officer Jason Tusch striking 65-year-old John Bonds as the man pushed a cart near Purtell Avenue.

Bonds, wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts, was launched into the air and out of frame in the newly released security footage, which captures the seconds before and after the crash.

Tusch stayed on the scene and attempted to help Bonds, according to police. Bonds was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Monday, June 2.

The footage was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI), which is required by state law to probe incidents where civilians die due to police actions — including when the officer is off-duty.

The Colonie Police Department has recused itself from the investigation and New York State Police are now handling the case. Tusch has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after a critical incident.

The AG’s office emphasized the release of the video is meant to increase transparency and does not imply any conclusions about criminal charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Video of the incident can be seen on the Attorney General's website. Warning: The video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.

