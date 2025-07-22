Shelter-In-Place Warning Issued Amid Police Incident In Rockland County (Developing)

Around 10:27 a.m. on Tuesday, the Suffern Police Department issued an alert asking residents in the Knolls condominium complex to remain inside and not leave their homes as officers respond to an "incident."

“Please DO NOT leave your residence until further notice," the department said.

Details of the incident have not been released. Authorities have not said how long the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect.

According to The Monsey Scoop, a man barricaded himself in a home on Kensico Court after a domestic incident in which he brandished a knife. The outlet added that all other occupants were able to get out safe.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

