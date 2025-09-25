She Disappeared 40 Years Ago: Now Her Daughters Are Pushing For Answers

Snow was 44 years old when she vanished from Annapolis in November 1980. Police believe she was murdered, but her body has never been found. For nearly 45 years, her three daughters — Stacy, Justine, and Kimberly Snow — have lived with what they call “unanswered questions, deep grief, and the pain of not knowing what happened to her.”

“Our family is determined to find the truth about what happened to her and hopefully find closure,” the daughters wrote on a newly launched GoFundMe campaign. “We are hoping for information that will allow us to recover her body, which has been missing for 45 years this coming November 2025. We are also hoping for information that can reveal the person or persons responsible for her disappearance which can lead to their prosecution.”

The daughters said the reward fund will offer cash for information that either leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Nancy’s murder, or to the recovery of her remains. The fund will be administered in cooperation with the Annapolis Police Department to ensure it is handled legally and appropriately.

As of press time, the campaign had raised $1,100.

Justine, Kimberly, and Stacy recently spoke with Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz on the "Dateline: Missing in America" podcast about their mother’s disappearance. The episode, “The Cold Case of Nancy Snow,” revisits the events of November 1980 and highlights why the case remains one of the D.C. area’s oldest unsolved mysteries.

“Cold cases are solved every year when someone decides to break their silence,” the family wrote. “Sometimes the person holding the truth doesn’t realize how important their information is — or they may be afraid to come forward. Offering a reward can be the push that changes everything.”

Anyone with information about Nancy Snow’s disappearance is urged to contact Corporal William Noel at the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-9000.

Click here to view the campaign.

