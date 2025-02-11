Shark Attack: 2 American Women Seriously Injured At Bahamas Resort

The tourists were swimming in Bimini Bay, a popular resort, when the incident happened early Friday evening, Feb. 7, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

After receiving initial treatment, they were airlifted to a hospital. One of the women, both of whom are from Florida, suffered severe injuries and underwent three surgeries, ABC News reports.

The incident is under investigation.

Bimini, a chain of islands, is the westernmost district of the Bahamas located about 50 miles east of Miami.

