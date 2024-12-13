Partly Cloudy 26°

SHARE

Shake Shack Offers Free Burgers With Purchase During Holiday Promotion

Shake Shack is launching a limited-time promotion offering free burgers with a qualifying purchase during the holiday season. 

Shake Shack’s Holiday Burger Blitz kicks off Dec. 16 — free burgers daily with a $10 purchase. Find out what’s on the menu and how to claim yours.

Shake Shack’s Holiday Burger Blitz kicks off Dec. 16 — free burgers daily with a $10 purchase. Find out what’s on the menu and how to claim yours.

 Photo Credit: Shake Shack
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The “Holiday Burger Blitz” will run from Monday, Dec. 16, to Tuesday, Dec. 24, providing customers with a free burger each day when they spend a minimum of $10 and use the code BURGERBLITZ at checkout.

The promotion features a different burger each day, including popular items like the ShackBurger, SmokeShack, and Avocado Bacon Burger. The schedule for the free offerings is as follows:

  • Monday, Dec. 16: ShackBurger
  • Tuesday, Dec. 17: SmokeShack
  • Wednesday, Dec. 18: Avocado Bacon Burger
  • Thursday, Dec. 19: Cheeseburger
  • Friday, Dec. 20: Black Truffle Burger
  • Saturday, Dec. 21: Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Sunday, Dec. 22: Avocado Bacon Burger
  • Monday, Dec. 23: SmokeShack
  • Tuesday, Dec. 24: ShackBurger

The free burgers are limited to single orders and require a $10 minimum purchase. The offer is valid at participating Shake Shack locations.

For more details and terms, customers can visit Shake Shack’s website or contact their local restaurant. The promotion will conclude on Christmas Eve.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE