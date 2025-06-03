Shake Shack Burgers Available On Delta Flights From Nyc-area Airport

Delta's partnership with Shake Shack expanded to JFK on Tuesday, June 3. Shake Shack's cheeseburgers are available for first-class passengers on Delta flights from JFK that are at least 900 miles long.

The build-your-own ShackBurger features a 100% Angus beef patty, toasted potato bun, and custom toppings. The meal also includes a tray of potato chips inspired by Shake Shack's classic fries, giving customers a full Shack-style meal while in the air.

Shake Shack and Delta first teamed up in December 2024 with a limited launch from Boston. The service started being offered on flights from LaGuardia Airport in March.

Since then, Delta has served more than 10,000 Shake Shack burgers to travelers across the country.

"This is part of our work to partner with brands our customers already know and love while continuing to raise the bar for the in-flight experience – whether that’s making your favorite cheeseburger available at 35,000 feet, or ensuring you have a variety of fresh meals to choose from that fuel you on your adventure," said Stephanie Laster, Delta's onboard service director.

In addition to JFK, Shake Shack burgers also launched on June 3 on flights from Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco, with Detroit joining "in the coming weeks."

