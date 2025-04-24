Sextortion Of 30+ Children Worldwide Gets Florida Man 30 Years: Usdoj

Alvaro Andres Valarezo Sandoval, 35, an Ecuadorian national most recently residing in Miami, was handed the decades-long sentence by Senior U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion after being convicted on two counts of "Production of Child Pornography", according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Sandoval exploited children in a calculated sextortion scheme that began in 2013 and continued until 2019, federal officials said. He targeted minors online—building trust through emotional manipulation and affection, then coercing them into sending sexually explicit content, investigators explained. When victims attempted to stop, Sandoval threatened to publish their images unless they complied with his escalating demands.

Six of his known victims were from Central Pennsylvania, including a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, two 17-year-old girls, and a 16-year-old boy, according to Pennsylvania State Police. These children were located across Hamilton Township, Greene Township, Guilford Township, and Saint Thomas Township in Franklin County, authorities confirmed.

One victim addressed the court, detailing the devastating emotional toll the abuse had on her and her family.

Investigators from PSP Chambersburg first opened the case in 2019, launching what they described as an “extensive and exhaustive investigation” into incidents of sexual abuse and exploitation. More than 30 other victims across the United States and internationally were ultimately identified, PSP said.

Sandoval was arrested at his Miami home by Pennsylvania State Police with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their Special Operations Team (SOT), and the Miami-Dade Police Department on Jan. 18, 2024. During the arrest, law enforcement executed a search warrant and seized numerous electronics.

The FBI and PSP jointly investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Scalera prosecuted the matter as part of Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

