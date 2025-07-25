A Few Clouds 95°

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For These NY Counties

With a potent system now moving across the region, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the Northeast.

Locations in yellow are covered by the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Friday, July 25.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
It went into effect at 1:45 p.m. Friday, July 25, and lasts until 9 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, along with drenching downpours that could cause localized flash flooding.

"These storms are expected to grow in coverage and move across the area through this evening," the Nationla Weather Service said. "The main threat is from damaging wind gusts, but hail and frequent lightning possible."

There also could be isolated hail.

Here are counties covered by the watch:

New York

  • Bronx
  • Dutchess
  • Kings
  • Nassau
  • New York (Manhattan)
  • Orange
  • Putnam
  • Queens
  • Richmond
  • Rockland
  • Suffolk
  • Sullivan
  • Ulster
  • Westchester

New Jersey

  • Atlantic
  • Bergen
  • Burlington
  • Camden
  • Cumberland
  • Essex
  • Gloucester
  • Hudson
  • Hunterdon
  • Mercer
  • Middlesex
  • Monmouth
  • Morris
  • Ocean
  • Passaic
  • Salem
  • Somerset
  • Sussex
  • Union
  • Warren

Connecticut

  • Fairfield
  • Hartford
  • Litchfield
  • Middlesex
  • New Haven
  • New London
  • Tolland
  • Windham

Pennsylvania

  • Adams
  • Berks
  • Bucks
  • Carbon
  • Chester
  • Columbia
  • Cumberland
  • Dauphin
  • Delaware
  • Juniata
  • Lackawanna
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lehigh
  • Luzerne
  • Mifflin
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Montour
  • Northampton
  • Northumberland
  • Perry
  • Philadelphia
  • Pike
  • Schuylkill
  • Snyder
  • Union
  • Wayne
  • York

Massachusetts

  • Barnstable
  • Bristol
  • Dukes
  • Hampden
  • Hampshire
  • Nantucket
  • Norfolk
  • Plymouth
  • Suffolk
  • Worcester

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

