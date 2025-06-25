Severe Storms Now Sweeping Through Northeast Will Bring Relief From Scorching Heat

Storms began to develop late Wednesday afternoon, June 25, as a powerful front slices through. Thunderstorms and lightning are being reported in some spots.

The second round is expected on Thursday, June 26.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures behind the system will drop sharply across the region.

Areas that saw highs near triple digits early this week could see readings in the 70s and 80s starting on Thursday, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Temps will moderate farther south, including in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia starting on Friday.

The timing and intensity of each storm round will vary, but forecasters expect the strongest activity to align with elevated humidity levels across much of the I-95 corridor.

The forecast marks a sharp shift after a brief but intense burst of heat followed weeks of soggy, cloudy conditions.

While the clear skies offered a change of pace, the fast-rising temperatures left many seeking a cooldown — and this week’s systems may finally bring that balance.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.