Severe Storms Could Quickly Spin Up Isolated Tornadoes: Here's Timing

The system, fueled by high humidity with temperatures that will hit 90 degrees for the first time this year in many locations, will arrive late in the afternoon Thursday, June 19, which is Juneteenth.

The storms "may bring damaging wind gusts along with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail," the National Weather Service said, noting that isolated tornadoes are possible.

Areas where the most severe storms are expected are shown in orange in the first image above from AccuWeather, whose meteorologists are encouraging people to ensure that storm shelters and safe rooms are prepared, and that everyone has multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.

Flash flooding is possible in areas where there are downpours.

Motorists should be ready for delays on highways due to reduced visibility and water accumulation in poorly draining areas.

After the system pushes out, it will be sunny and warm on Friday, June 20, with dry conditions continuing through the weekend.

The summer solstice arrives at 10:41 p.m. Friday. Almost as if on cue, the first stretch of prolonged hot, humid weather will soon follow. It's due to arrive Sunday, June 22, and last through at least the middle of next week. (Click on the second image above.)

The hottest days of the stretch are expected to be Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 24.

"Lows at night may not offer much relief with high humidity persisting," according to the National Weather Service.

