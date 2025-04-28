Several Hospitalized In 2 Crashes On Palisades Parkway In Rockland

The first incident happened around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, when Spring Hill EMS, Rockland Paramedic Services, New York State Police, and the Hillcrest Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the parkway between exits 11 and 12 in Clarkstown, according to eyewitnesses with The Monsey Scoop.

Initial reports indicated possible entrapment, but when first responders arrived, they found that all three occupants had gotten themselves out of the wreck. The victims were evaluated at the scene and then transported by Spring Hill EMS ambulances to a local hospital, all reported to be in stable condition.

While clearing that scene, responders were alerted to a second crash—this time a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound side between exits 10 and 11.

Mutual aid was requested for New City EMS, and the Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps sent three ambulances, while Spring Hill EMS dispatched two additional ambulances to assist. Several more patients were taken to area hospitals, all also reported to be in stable condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.