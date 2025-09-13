Seven NY Businesses Ranked Among Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies: See Full List

Twenty-nine Northeast companies were named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The ranking determines the country's fastest-growing privately held companies based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

Companies on the 2025 list generated $300 billion in 2024, according to the business magazine. To qualify for the list, the private companies must be for-profit, US-based, and independent, with at least $2 million in 2024 revenue.

Here are the Northeast companies to crack the top 100:

4. Upward Health – Hauppauge, NY

8. Farther – New York, NY

11. Polaris Power Services – Pomona, NJ

21. Oula – Brooklyn, NY

28. VideaHealth – Boston, MA

30. Titanium Tours – Mendham, NJ

31. Texting For Less – Hackensack, NJ

34. Artemis ARC – Alexandria, VA

36. Moonrock – Oradell, NJ

39. ShipDudes – North Bergen, NJ

41. The Malin – New York, NY

42. Hyqoo – Basking Ridge, NJ

44. Consumer Rating – Allentown, PA

45. CoreWeave – Livingston, NJ

50. Farm’s Elite – New York, NY

53. Chaberton Energy – Rockville, MD

55. Tenovi – Portsmouth, NH

56. ParkMyFleet – Dover, DE

68. ShopMy – Worcester, MA

70. Kalorama Group – Washington, DC

71. CityLight Homes – Peabody, MA

78. Ascen – Boston, MA

79. Uwill – Natick, MA

80. PostPilot – New York, NY

83. Connsci – Gaithersburg, MD

88. Just Ice Tea – Bethesda, MD

90. Too Lost – New York, NY

96. CaryHealth – Washington, DC

You can click here to see the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

