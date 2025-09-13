Seven NY Businesses Ranked Among Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies: See Full List

Twenty-nine Northeast companies were named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The ranking determines the country's fastest-growing privately held companies based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
Companies on the 2025 list generated $300 billion in 2024, according to the business magazine. To qualify for the list, the private companies must be for-profit, US-based, and independent, with at least $2 million in 2024 revenue.
Here are the Northeast companies to crack the top 100:
4. Upward Health – Hauppauge, NY
8. Farther – New York, NY
11. Polaris Power Services – Pomona, NJ
21. Oula – Brooklyn, NY
28. VideaHealth – Boston, MA
30. Titanium Tours – Mendham, NJ
31. Texting For Less – Hackensack, NJ
34. Artemis ARC – Alexandria, VA
36. Moonrock – Oradell, NJ
39. ShipDudes – North Bergen, NJ
41. The Malin – New York, NY
42. Hyqoo – Basking Ridge, NJ
44. Consumer Rating – Allentown, PA
45. CoreWeave – Livingston, NJ
50. Farm’s Elite – New York, NY
53. Chaberton Energy – Rockville, MD
55. Tenovi – Portsmouth, NH
56. ParkMyFleet – Dover, DE
68. ShopMy – Worcester, MA
70. Kalorama Group – Washington, DC
71. CityLight Homes – Peabody, MA
78. Ascen – Boston, MA
79. Uwill – Natick, MA
80. PostPilot – New York, NY
83. Connsci – Gaithersburg, MD
88. Just Ice Tea – Bethesda, MD
90. Too Lost – New York, NY
96. CaryHealth – Washington, DC
You can click here to see the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list.
