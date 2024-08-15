Serious Crash Causes Closure On Busy Hudson Valley Road

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, when vehicles collided on Route 6 (Carmel Avenue) in the village of Brewster between North Main Street and Putnam Avenue, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

The crash caused the stretch of Route 6 between North Main Street and Putnam Avenue to close for several hours.

More information about the collision has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

