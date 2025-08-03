Separate Chances For Tropical Development Being Monitored In Atlantic

Forecasters now place a medium chance on a cyclone forming east of the Southeast coast and a second, separate chance on a wave near the islands later this week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Here's a look:

Southeast Coast front (medium risk):

A stalled frontal boundary draped just offshore of the Carolina and Georgia coasts has a medium chance of evolving into a subtropical or tropical depression between Sunday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Warm Gulf Stream waters and modest wind shear may allow a spin-up, but steering currents should nudge any formation northeast, away from the mainland.

Even so, the disturbance is expected to kick up rough surf and dangerous rip currents from Florida’s Space Coast through the Outer Banks and possibly Bermuda early this week.

Wave northeast of the Lesser Antilles (low risk):

Farther east, a weak tropical wave now several hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands bears watching from Thursday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 9.

Atmospheric conditions are only marginally favorable, so AccuWeather assigns a low development probability. Should a system form, heightened swells and sporadic showers could graze parts of the island chain late week.

Elsewhere

Meanwhile in the eastern Pacific, forecasters highlight two high-probability zones along and south of Mexico.

The first, centered well offshore through Sunday, Aug. 3 to Tuesday, Aug. 5, may generate large swells toward Baja California Sur.

A second, closer to the southwest Mexican coastline from Tuesday, Aug. 5 to Friday, Aug. 8, could brush coastal communities with brief downpours, gusty winds and persistent rip currents.

Residents and mariners are encouraged to monitor daily updates as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.