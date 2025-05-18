See How Much Each Song Really Costs At 2025's Biggest Concerts, According To Study

GigaCalculator released a new study about the economics of 2025's biggest tours. The mathematics website tried to find out what fans are actually paying per song and per minute.

Concert ticket prices have jumped 45% over the past five years, causing the value of each minute and song to rise.

"While fans debate whether concerts are worth the splurge, the numbers expose exactly what you're getting for your hard-earned cash – and it's not a great look for some artists," the study said.

Most Per Song

Lana Del Rey tops the chart at $16.02 per song, thanks to her short 15-track, 83-minute shows and $240 average ticket price. That's nearly $3 per minute of performance, one of the highest time-based costs among major artists.

Even with only seven shows scheduled, the "Summertime Sadness" singer pulls in more than $12 million a night. The New York state native is touring across the United Kingdom and Ireland this summer.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé follow closely behind. Gaga's "Little Monsters" pay $13.97 per song, while the "Beyhive" averages $13.63 across Beyoncé's 36-track, two-and-a-half-hour Cowboy Carter Tour.

With ticket prices approaching $500, Beyoncé still ranks high in value thanks to her long sets. The Houston native will play five shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in late May, along with two July concerts at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

Charli XCX clocks in with the highest per-minute cost at $3.55, with 20-song, 73-minute sets and nearly 60,000 fans per show. The "360" pop star will finish the European leg of her Brat Tour in August.

Revenue Rockstars

Oasis may not charge the most per ticket, but they earn more per track than anyone else. Each song on the Britpop band's reunion tour brings in $858,024, with nightly revenue topping $17 million.

The "Wonderwall" performers' shows run 151 minutes with 33 songs, offering better value per minute than many of their peers. The highly anticipated Oasis Live '25 Tour will reach MetLife Stadium on Labor Day weekend.

Fellow English band Coldplay also appears in the higher tier with their marathon shows. With average tickets at $279, they generate more than $718,000 per song on their 184-date Music of the Spheres World Tour, which hits Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts in mid-July.

Cost-Effective Concerts

For fans focused on value, Ed Sheeran is hard to beat. The singer-songwriter's shows run 127 minutes with 24 songs and tickets averaging just $115, putting his per-minute cost under $1, the lowest of any artist studied.

Usher delivers a 40-track show for $150, boasting the lowest per-song average at $3.76. Green Day averages $5.29 per track with a generous 33-song, 137-minute performance on The Saviors Tour.

Even stadium powerhouses like The Weeknd offer solid returns, averaging out to just $5.05 per song. The Canadian singer is expected to perform 34 songs in a roughly two-hour set on his new leg of the After Hours til Dawn Tour, which comes to Gillette and MetLife in June, Philadelphia in July, and Northwest Stadium in August.

Other budget-friendly stars include Drake ($4.66/song), Hozier ($5.50), and Olivia Rodrigo ($6.54).

You can click here to see GigaCalculator's full study.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.