Secret Service Interviews Former FBI Director Over Trump's 'Assassination' Post

Last week, Comey posted a photo of seashells arranged to spell out “8647.” The number 86 is often used as slang for “to get rid of” something, NPR reported. In the restaurant industry, it means to eliminate an item from the menu. Many observers interpreted the number 47 as a reference to Trump potentially becoming the 47th president.

Comey said in the caption that he found a "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

Conservative commentators quickly seized on the post, citing the strained relationship between Comey and Trump. Comey was the FBI director when Trump took office and was later fired by him. Trump has since frequently criticized the longtime agent.

“A child knows what that meant,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “That meant assassination.”

Prominent conservative figures and MAGA-aligned voices echoed the former president’s outrage in the days that followed.

“Just James Comey causally [sic] calling for my dad to be murdered,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the post yet another example of Democrats “trying to murder the president."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that the Secret Service had interviewed Comey “regarding (his) post calling for the assassination of President Trump.”

Comey deleted the post shortly after publishing it. It remains unclear whether he created the seashell message or came across it during a walk. Regardless, he apologized for not recognizing its possible implications.

“It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he said in a later Instagram post.

The Secret Service said it investigates all threats—real or perceived—but declined to comment further when contacted by Newsweek.

However, legal scholars told The Hill that prosecutors would have a nearly impossible case to prove that Comey's post called for violence.

