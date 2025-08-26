Second Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting In NY, Police Say

On Monday, Aug. 25, Town of Newburgh Police arrested Renaldo Lee, 19, of Newburgh, on an indictment warrant tied to a March shooting on Taft Avenue, the department said on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

According to police, Lee is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree attempted assault.

The arrest was the second made in the case. Newburgh resident Jianni Nicholas, 18, was previously arrested on March 25 for his alleged role in the same incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and first-degree attempted assault.

Nicholas was arraigned in March, and bail was set at $20,000 cash or $50,000 partially secured bond.

Lee is now being held for arraignment at Orange County Court.

