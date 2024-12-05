Search On For 4 Armed Home Invasion Suspects In Hudson Valley

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the Wallkill Police, the home invasion occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, on Ross Lane in Wallkill.

An investigation found that four suspects forcefully entered the victim’s residence. McLymore said one suspect pulled out a handgun, placing it in the back of the male victim while entering the home.

The suspects removed jewelry and an undetermined amount of cash from the home.

Inside were a man, a woman, and four children; none were injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Town of Wallkill detectives at 845-692-6757.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

