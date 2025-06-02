Score Free Chipotle During 2025 NBA Finals: Here's How To Win

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its "Chipotle Instant Freeplays" promotion for the NBA Finals on Monday, June 2. The Oklahoma City Thunder, which had the NBA's best regular-season record, will take on the Indiana Pacers in the Finals.

During each coach's challenge, Chipotle will post a hidden keyword on its Twitter account. The first 5,000 fans to text the keyword to 888222 will win a free entrée.

The promotion is Chipotle's answer to long waits during end-of-game official reviews.

"Having the game come to a halt and watching referees review a play over and over again is rarely enjoyable," said Chipotle chief brand officer Chris Brandt. "We want fans to have fun throughout the game, so we are offering a chance to score free Chipotle during coach's challenge reviews."

NBA teams get one coach's challenge per game to review plays like personal fouls, out-of-bounds calls, goaltending, or basket interference. If the first challenge is successful, a second is awarded.

The Thunder will make their second Finals appearance since moving to Oklahoma in 2008, losing to LeBron James' Miami Heat in 2012. The franchise won the 1979 NBA title as the Seattle SuperSonics.

Gilgeous-Alexander propelled OKC through the Western Conference playoffs and won his first MVP award. After sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies, 2023 champion Denver pushed the Thunder to seven games before OKC got past Minnesota in five.

The Pacers will also play in their second Finals in franchise history. Indy made it to the championship round in 2000, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers and the all-time great duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Haliburton has been the Pacers' star scorer, most notably hitting a buzzer-beater against New York that forced overtime in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals and eventually led to an Indiana win. Before defeating the Knicks in six games, the Pacers beat Milwaukee and Cleveland in five games each.

This is the latest sports-themed giveaway for Chipotle. In April, the restaurant chain gave free burritos to fans wearing hockey jerseys to celebrate the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here's the NBA Finals schedule (all times Eastern):

Game 1 - Pacers at Thunder (Thursday, June 5, 8:30 p.m.)

Game 2 - Pacers at Thunder (Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m.)

Game 3 - Thunder at Pacers (Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 p.m.)

Game 4 - Thunder at Pacers (Friday, June 13, 8:30 p.m.)

Game 5 - Pacers at Thunder (Monday, June 16, 8:30 p.m.)

Game 6 - Thunder at Pacers (Thursday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.)

Game 7 - Pacers at Thunder (Sunday, June 22, 8 p.m.)

Games five through seven in the best-of-seven series are if necessary.

You can watch all NBA Finals games on ABC and ESPN+.

