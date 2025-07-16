Mostly Cloudy 85°

Scorching Heat, Bad Air Quality Grips Region: Alerts Issued For Rockland

Residents across much of the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and New York City are under dual weather alerts on Wednesday, July 16, as officials warn of dangerous heat and elevated air pollution levels.

The National Weather Service released a Heat Index map of the Hudson Valley, NYC, and Long Island areas for Wednesday, July 16. Areas with a higher heat index are shown in darker red. 

 Photo Credit: US National Weather Service New York NY
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, warning that heat index values could soar to 100 degrees in parts of: 

  • Rockland, Westchester, Orange, and Putnam counties;
  • New York City;
  • Northern and Southern Nassau County;
  • Suffolk County.

Forecasters say the dangerous mix of high heat and humidity could cause heat-related illnesses, particularly for seniors and people with chronic health conditions. Residents are urged to stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Adding to the weather woes, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting:  

  • New York City’s five boroughs;
  • Nassau and Suffolk counties;
  • Rockland and Westchester counties. 

Air quality levels are expected to exceed 100 on the Air Quality Index, signaling elevated levels of ground-level ozone. This can pose a risk, especially for young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions like asthma or heart disease.

Officials say residents should stay indoors in air-conditioned places when possible and limit outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. They should also drink plenty of fluids and wear lightweight clothing. 

Anyone who experiences dizziness, nausea, or a rapid heartbeat should seek medical attention immediately. 

