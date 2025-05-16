School Of Horror: Hochul To Apologize For NY’s Role In Native Child Abuse At Notorious Site

Hochul is planning a historic visit to Seneca Nation Territory to apologize for the state’s role in the abuses carried out at the Thomas Indian School.

In a joint statement, the governor and Seneca Nation President JC Seneca called it a pivotal moment in the long road to healing for Indigenous communities affected by the state-run boarding school system.

The visit, scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory will mark the first time a sitting New York governor has officially visited Seneca land.

During the visit, Hochul is expected to issue a formal apology to the Seneca people and all former students and descendants impacted by the Thomas Indian School, which operated under the state’s control from 1875 to 1957.

Originally founded by Presbyterian missionaries in 1855, the school forcibly removed Indigenous children from their families, stripping them of their language and culture and subjecting many to abuse, neglect, and even death.

“No words or actions will ever be able to undo the pain and suffering,” said Hochul. “But by visiting the Seneca Nation and the site of the Thomas Indian School, we will mark a new day in our relations.”

President Seneca, whose own father and grandmother were forced into residential schools, called the governor’s visit a long-overdue reckoning.

“The atrocities that our children suffered at the Thomas Indian School have remained hidden in the shadows for far too long,” he said. “At long last, our people will hear, directly from the governor, the words we have waited lifetimes for the State of New York to say — ‘We’re sorry.’”

The Thomas Indian School is one of many residential boarding schools across the US and Canada that were used to carry out government policies of forced assimilation. Thousands of children from various Indigenous Nations were taken from their families and placed in these schools, where they often faced harsh discipline, cultural erasure, and in many cases, death.

It’s believed that many of the children who died at these institutions were never officially documented.

The visit follows a series of recent state-level initiatives aimed at reconciliation and justice for Indigenous communities, Hochul’s office said. They include appointing Elizabeth Rule as the state’s first Deputy Secretary for Indigenous Nations and pledging millions in healthcare support.

Earlier this week, the New York State Senate unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging the horrors of the Thomas Indian School.

“The governor’s visit will be an important moment on our road to healing,” Seneca said. “In coming to our territory and apologizing to our people, the governor can give voice to the children whose youth and innocence were stolen from them.”

