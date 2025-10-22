School Bus, Van Crash Causes Road Closure In Rockland (Developing)

In a post just before 9 a.m., Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann announced that Germonds Road (Route 27) was closed between Gerlach and Germonds Presbyterian Church in New City due to the crash.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while emergency crews responded to the scene.

No immediate information was available regarding injuries or the number of occupants involved.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates as more details become available.

