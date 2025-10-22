Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Partly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

School Bus, Van Crash Causes Road Closure In Rockland (Developing)

A stretch of road in Rockland County was shut down Wednesday morning, Oct. 22, following a crash involving a school bus and a van, according to town officials.

The scene of the crash on Germonds Road (Route 27) in New City. 

The scene of the crash on Germonds Road (Route 27) in New City. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/George Hoehmann
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

In a post just before 9 a.m., Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann announced that Germonds Road (Route 27) was closed between Gerlach and Germonds Presbyterian Church in New City due to the crash.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while emergency crews responded to the scene.

No immediate information was available regarding injuries or the number of occupants involved.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates as more details become available. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE