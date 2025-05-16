Mostly Cloudy with Haze 70°

Scarlett Johansson Hosting 'SNL' Season Finale

Scarlett Johansson's latest SNL hosting gig is breaking a record.

 Photo Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
Sam Barron

Johansson will be hosting the season finale of the 50th season "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, May 17 with musical guest Bad Bunny.. This will be her seventh time hosting the show, the most of any woman.

Johansson last hosted in 2019, though she often pops up to make cameos, including a recent episode where she portrayed Ivanka Trump. Her marriage to Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost is often lampooned on the show. 

Last December, Johansson was forced to listen to Jost make some very risqué jokes about their marriage.

In other appearances, Johansson has been “Complicit,” portrayed Sen. Katie Britt, been a singing elf and appeared on the Hollywood Dish.

