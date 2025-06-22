Scammers Are Posing As Recruiters To Steal Money, Info

Recruitment scams are surging as fraudsters use increasingly sophisticated tactics to steal money and personal information from people hunting for work, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), job site FlexJobs and reporting from CBS News.

The schemes vary, but the red flags are consistent: unverified recruiters reaching out on WhatsApp or Gmail, upfront requests for money, and vague but lucrative job offers requiring little to no experience.

Some scammers pose as real recruiters, even impersonating hiring managers at well-known companies.

Others post fake listings on legitimate job boards or offer “connected” roles at specific firms — often asking applicants to pay for training, application fees, or materials.

There are also mystery shopper scams that involve depositing a check and wiring money back, a setup that almost always leads to financial loss.

To avoid becoming a victim, experts urge job seekers to trust their instincts and follow a few simple rules.

These rules include never paying for a job, avoiding sharing sensitive personal information early in the process, and always verifying a recruiter’s identity through the company’s official website or LinkedIn.

The FTC warns that legitimate employers will never ask for money or bank information before hiring, and encourages reporting any suspicious activity.

If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

