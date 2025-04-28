RWU Student Dies Suddenly While Studying Abroad In Italy

Paige Moreau, Class of 2026, was an architect student and was studying in Florence when she died on Friday, April 26, school officials said.

Paige was deeply involved in campus life at RWU. She served as a Resident Assistant for the Housing Office and worked as a Building Manager with the university’s Student Programs, Leadership, and Orientation (SPLO) department, RWU said.

"Her leadership, mentorship, and spirit touched the lives of many," Roger Williams University said in a statement. "Paige will be deeply missed."

Paige graduated from Lincoln High School, where she was active on the cheerleading team, Best Buddies, and track and field, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The university said it stands together in mourning her loss and is sending messages of love and support to her family and friends.

