Runaway NY Teens 'Intentionally Evading' Police, Believed To Be In Florida, Cops Say

Authorities in Orange County say two teenage boys who left their homes last week are believed to have traveled to Florida and may be intentionally avoiding authorities looking for them. 

Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department. 

 Photo Credit: Greenwood Lake Police Department
Ben Crnic
In a statement released Monday, Oct. 20, Greenwood Lake Police Chief Adam Eirand said the teens, who were not named, have been classified as runaways, not missing persons, and are believed to be intentionally avoiding contact with law enforcement. 

According to Eirand, investigators believe the pair left home on Thursday, Oct. 16, and traveled south, with tracking information showing they passed through Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before reaching Key West, Florida. 

Police said surveillance footage from a local coffee shop in Key West taken Monday morning confirmed that both teens are in the area and did not appear to be in distress.

"While this is encouraging, their young age and continued refusal to contact their families are cause for serious concern," Eirand said.

The department is now working closely with the Key West Police Department and other agencies to ensure the teens’ safe return.

Eirand urged the public not to spread unverified information online and to report any credible tips directly to police.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenwood Lake Police Department at 845-477-9211. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

