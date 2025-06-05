Heat, Humidity To Fuel Storms Across Northeast In Days Ahead: 5-Day Forecast

Thursday, June 5 will be the hottest day of the stretch, according to the National Weather Service.

he heat index — which combines temperature and humidity — will range from 90 to 100 degrees across much of the region. will be between 90 and 100 degrees over a broad portion of the Northeast. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Severe storms on Thursday, June 5, will extend across a broad area of the country, including much of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and northern New England. (Click on the second image above.)

It will stay warm on Friday, June 6, with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies.

Showers and gusty storms are possible late in the afternoon and into the evening in much of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, northern New Jersey, and northern New England on Friday. (Click on the third image above.)

Temperatures will moderate slightly on Saturday, June 7, with highs in the 70s, overcast skies, and scattered showers.

Sunday, June 8, will bring a return to sunshine and more comfortable conditions, with highs in the upper 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9 calls for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

