Rounds Of Rain Returning To Northeast: Here’s Timing

Forecasters at the National Weather Service and AccuWeather say a pattern change will funnel moisture into the region delivering widespread showers that will help chip away at ongoing dryness.

Downpours and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening Tuesday, Sept. 23.

While many communities will welcome the rain, brief heavy bursts could cause issues where the water runs off instead of soaking in.

That will be followed separate rounds of scattered showers through Friday, Sept. 26.

Because soils are so dry, much of the initial rain can run off. Expect quick rises on small streams and creeks, with flash flooding possible in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Downpours can reduce visibility and pond water on roads. Allow extra time and avoid flooded spots.

