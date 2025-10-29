Rosie O'Donnell Requests Prayers As Daughter Chelsea Stares Down 'Scary Future'

The comedian and actress, 63, shared a message on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 29, posting a throwback photo of Chelsea in childhood and writing that her daughter faces a “scary future.”

“My child chelsea belle — before addiction took over her life — I loved her then, I love her now as she faces a scary future. Prayers welcomed,” O’Donnell wrote in the caption, which included the hashtags #addictionawareness, #love, and #family.

Chelsea’s probation was revoked in Marinette County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, leading to her latest prison sentence.

In a longer statement, O’Donnell said Chelsea “was born into addiction” and has endured a “painful journey” complicated by raising four young children. “We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed,” she added.

Chelsea previously pleaded guilty in March to six charges, including three drug-related counts, and was placed on three years’ probation, Wisconsin station WLUK reports. At the time, Judge James Morrison imposed but stayed prison and jail terms, meaning she would serve those sentences only if she violated probation.

The charges included maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting, and bail jumping. Some counts were dismissed under her plea deal.

As part of her probation conditions, Chelsea was barred from entering taverns, required to comply with drug treatment court, and prohibited from possessing opiate-based medications.

Her legal troubles date back to September 2023, when police in Marinette County reported finding meth, pills, and drug paraphernalia in her possession after responding to a disturbance call. A search of her home uncovered hypodermic needles, a scale, and other items, according to the criminal complaint.

Chelsea is the second eldest of O’Donnell’s five children.

O’Donnell is a Long Island native who grew up in Commack. She rose to fame as a stand-up comic before becoming an actress and talk show host, best known for her daytime program The Rosie O’Donnell Show and later as a co-host on The View.

