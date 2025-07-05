Rollover Crash Injures 6 In NY: Teen Driver Charged With DWI, Police Say

The crash happened around the early morning hours of Friday, July 4, at the intersection of Boston Post Road (Route 1) and Bradford Avenue in Rye, the City of Rye Police Department said on Saturday, July 5.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 2010 Acura MDX flipped onto its roof in the southbound lane. All six occupants, ages 18 and 19, had gotten out of the vehicle and reported only minor injuries. They were transported to Westchester Medical Center by EMS for treatment.

The driver, identified as Jamal Abdul Razak of White Plains, told police he had swerved to avoid an animal in the road, struck the curb, overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle, according to the department.

Police said Razak showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. At headquarters, he refused a chemical breath test, authorities added.

Razak was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated. He was also issued a summons for refusing a breath test, speeding, and other violations.

Razak was processed and released with a desk appearance ticket. He is due in Rye City Court on Tuesday, July 15 at 9 a.m.

