Rockland Realtor Admits Forging Deed To Steal Woman’s Home: NY AG

Oscar Dais, formerly of Rockland, pleaded guilty in Rockland County Court to forgery and violating the Home Equity Theft Protection Act (HETPA) after he illegally took ownership of a home in foreclosure in August 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Prosecutors said Dais forged the signature of homeowner Monique Hill on a deed and had it falsely notarized while Hill was out of the country. He then filed the fraudulent deed with the Rockland County Clerk, transferring the home into a company he controlled.

The AG's Office said this is the first conviction under HETPA, which is meant to protect New Yorkers from being victimized when their home is in foreclosure.

Attorney General James said she expanded HETPA in 2023 to strengthen protections for homeowners.

"Oscar Dais took advantage of a homeowner who was dealing with a foreclosure and stole her property without her knowledge," James said, adding, "No New Yorker should have to fear that the home they own will be stolen from them."

As part of his conviction, Dais will pay restitution, and the forged deed will be voided, restoring Hill’s ownership. Hill also filed a civil suit against Dais that is still pending.

Attorney General James urged New Yorkers who believe they are victims of deed theft to call 1-800-771-7755, email [email protected], or file a confidential complaint.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.