Rockland Native, Singer Grace VanderWaal Mourns Death Of Her Mother: 'Can't Yet Find Words'

VanderWaal, 21, shared an emotional tribute to her mother, Tina, on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 21, writing, "Can’t yet find the words. I love you mommy. So much."

According to VanderWaal's father, Dave, Tina died on Monday, Oct. 20. After her death, he posted a heartfelt message on Facebook, remembering his wife as a “fighter to the end” and the “heart of our family.”

"It’s hard to find the words to adequately express our family's sorrow," Dave VanderWaal wrote, adding that Tina filled their lives with "with creativity, laughter, and love."

"Whether she was designing beautiful jewelry, teaching others to discover their creative spirit, or making every holiday and family moment special, she brought light and joy to everything she touched," he continued.

Dave said the couple had been married for 27 years and were blessed with three children — Jakob, Olivia, and Grace.

The family plans to share a Celebration of Life page in the coming days where friends and supporters can honor Tina’s memory and, if they wish, make donations to a cancer organization.

Grace VanderWaal first rose to national fame at age 12 after winning “America’s Got Talent” in 2016, captivating audiences with her ukulele and original songs. She has since built a successful music career, with her family remaining a constant source of inspiration in her work.

