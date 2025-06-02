Rockland Mayor Puts Hands On Police Chief After He Refuses His Orders: Report

The controversial incident happened in Spring Valley on Thursday, May 29, when village Mayor Alan Simon reportedly put his hands on Spring Valley Police Chief Richard Oleszcuk, NBC4 New York reported.

The confrontation between the two began when Simon became angry about a roadwork project that the village's Board of Trustees had already approved. When he ordered Oleszcuk to have officers arrest workers involved in the project and impound their vehicles, he refused, leading to the physical interaction, according to NBC4.

Witnesses told the outlet that Simon allegedly forcefully placed both of his hands on Oleszcuk to "illegally and physically remove" him from the police department building, the outlet reported.

The confrontation did not end there—according to NBC4, the mayor later sent Oleszcuk an email telling him that he is suspended for 30 days effective immediately.

However, Simon does not have the authority to do this, an action that can only be undertaken by the Board of Trustees, the outlet said.

NBC4 said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office did not respond to questions regarding a criminal investigation into the matter.

According to The Monsey Scoop, the incident is not the only scandal to come from Simon's alleged actions. In September 2023, he reportedly tried to suspend the chief when he refused to fire a school resource officer, and in July 2024, he fired the village's treasurer, who later resigned a month later and cited a "hostile work environment," the outlet said.

