Rockland Man, 28, Sent Sexually Explicit Pics To Undercover Agent He Thought Was Teen Girl: DA

A Rockland County man is accused of sending sexually explicit messages and images to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors said. 

A phone screen showing Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Kik., Telegram, and YouTube; among other apps on a smartphone. 

Victor Caligiuri, 28, of Bardonia, was arraigned in Rockland County Court on four counts of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent materials to minors, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Thursday, Sept. 11. 

According to court documents, between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2025, Caligiuri allegedly sent sexually explicit messages, photos, and videos through the mobile app Kik to an undercover investigator with the DA’s Office, believing he was talking to a 14-year-old girl. 

The investigation was conducted by the Rockland County DA’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations, with help from the Clarkstown Police Department.

The DA's Office said prosecutors requested bail be set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or a $75,000 partially secured bond. However, Judge Kevin F. Russo denied the request and released Caligiuri without bail, despite what the DA’s Office called a “strong objection.”

