Rockland Crash Victim Was Loving Father, Loyal Friend: Support Pours In For Family Left Behind

Friends, family, and coworkers are rallying behind the loved ones of a devoted Rockland County father and husband who was killed in a tragic motorcycle crash earlier this week.

Domingo Hasbun pictured with his family. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "In Memory of Domingo Hasbun: Support His Family"
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Domingo Hasbun died in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, May 27, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched to support his grieving family.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been publicly released, but the impact of Hasbun’s sudden death has reverberated across the community and within the company where he worked, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. 

"Domingo was not only known for his love of motorcycles but also for his infectious smile, generous spirit, and the deep compassion he showed to everyone he met," wrote the fundraiser's organizer, Charles Weinschreider of New City. 

Described as a loving husband, devoted father, and fiercely loyal friend, Hasbun leaves behind a close-knit family now facing an unimaginable loss. 

"His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled," Weinschreider wrote, adding, "But his memory will live on in the stories shared by those who knew and loved him."

As of Friday, May 30, more than $41,000 had been raised toward the $100,000 goal. Funds will help support Hasbun’s family as they navigate the emotional and financial toll of his unexpected death. 

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here. 

“Though his journey was cut tragically short,” organizers wrote, “Domingo Hasbun’s life was one marked by love, friendship, and the joy of the ride. He will be remembered always—for the life he lived, the people he touched, and the road he now rides in spirit.”

