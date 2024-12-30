Rockland County Man Arrested In Connection With Vehicle Larcenies: Police

The Ramapo Police Department arrested Keith Casas, age 29, of Airmont, in connection with multiple reports of larcenies from vehicles that occurred over two weekends in early December, said Det. Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

According to Franklin, the thefts occurred overnight in Airmont, targeting unlocked vehicles. Items stolen included cash, credit cards, and personal belongings. The stolen credit cards were allegedly used at Rockland County and New Jersey retail stores.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division's investigation led to Casas's identification and arrest on Wednesday, Dec. 27. He has been charged with multiple counts of grand larceny, petit larceny, and conspiracy.

Casas was released on desk appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Airmont Court and the Town of Clarkstown Court at later dates.

Police say the investigation remains active as they work to identify additional suspects involved in the larcenies.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.

