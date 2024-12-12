Rockland County Man Admits Sexual Abuse Of 2 Young Girls For Years

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced that Fresnel Paul, age 60, of Spring Valley, made the plea on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Beginning in 2018, Paul routinely sexually abused a girl in the Village of Spring Valley. The repeated sexual abuse consisted of sexual intercourse, Walsh said.

In addition, Paul also sexually abused a girl under the age of 11, officials said.

“The actions of the defendant in this case are sickening," Walsh said. "There is no sentence that can undo the damage and trauma that was caused to the victim by the defendant."

Paul is facing a 20-year prison sentence and five years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.

The Spring Valley Police Department conducted this investigation with assistance from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Paul is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2025.

