Rockland County Equips School Buses With Stop-Arm Cameras

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced on Tuesday, Aug. 27, that stop-arm cameras have been installed on nearly all school buses countywide in time for the 2024 school year.

“These cameras will automatically record any vehicle that illegally passes a stopped school bus, capturing crucial evidence that will be used to enforce traffic laws and hold offenders accountable,” explained Day. “But this program is not about enforcement; it’s about saving lives, and not just any lives… lives of children.”

In March of 2023, Day announced the launch of the Rockland County School Bus Safety program. During the 2023-2024 school year, more than 17,000 citations were issued to drivers for passing a school bus, officials said.

“These results are shocking, but not surprising given the national epidemic that exists with illegal school bus passings,” said Ryan Monell, vice president of Government Operations at BusPatrol, who installed the cameras.

Drivers caught by those cameras illegally passing activated stop-arms on school buses will then be issued the following penalties by mail:

1st Violation $250

2nd Violation $275

3rd Violation $300

“This is about the safety of students,” said Rockland County Sheriff's Office Chief Ted Brovarski. “There’s been too many accidents and too many tragedies in Rockland County. When you see those red lights flashing, you have to stop.”

Citations received can be viewed or paid at AlertBus.com. Any questions regarding the citations should be directed to BusPatrol at 1-877-504-7080.

