Rockland County Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Police Looking For Witnesses

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 5:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in the area of Route 340 and Oak Tree Road in Orangetown.

According to Sgt. Robert Wentland of the Orangetown Police, the victim, a bicyclist, was struck and injured while attempting to cross the intersection of Route 340 and Oak Tree Road.

Rockland Paramedic Services and the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps responded to the location to administer medical treatment.

The victim was transported to Nyack Hospital for further medical treatment.

Police did not identify the victim or say if the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the location to assist in the investigation.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, please call the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.