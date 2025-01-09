Rockland County 7-Year-Old Hit By Car After Running Into Traffic: Police

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan.8, on New Country Road in Airmont.

According to Det. Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police, an investigation found that the boy ran west westbound across New County Road into traffic and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

Franklin said that the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Franklin added that the vehicle's driver remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The child is listed in stable condition.

"At this time, no criminality in regard to the crash is suspected," Franklin said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

