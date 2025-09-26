Rockland Buys 236 Acres In Largest Open Space Acquisition Ever, Officials Say

County Executive Ed Day announced the acquisition of the parcel, known as the Eagle Valley Assemblage, on Thursday, Sept. 25, alongside the Open Space Institute at a press conference held at the Valley Rock Inn in Sloatsburg.

Officials said the land, located in Sloatsburg on the border with Orange County, could eventually connect the nearby Sterling Forest and Harriman State Parks while protecting local water supplies.

The $2.74 million purchase was funded by a Highlands Conservation Act grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, secured with help from New York State Parks. That funding will be returned to Rockland’s Open Space Acquisition Fund to support future preservation.

"This is a historic win for Rockland County,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day, who continued, "The Eagle Valley property is a rare, undeveloped parcel of this size and will protect water resources, preserve wildlife habitats, and provide new opportunities for recreation.”

Congressman Mike Lawler praised the project, calling it “essential to preserving” the Hudson Valley’s natural and historic legacy.

Launched in 1999, Rockland’s Open Space Acquisition Program was paused in 2010 during the recession but revived in 2019 under Day. With Eagle Valley, the program has preserved more than 320 acres.

The County is exploring future uses of the Eagle Valley land, including the creation of a new park and expanded trail networks.

