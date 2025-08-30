Fair 67°

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller Film ‘Meet The Parents’ Sequel At New York Toy Store

A familiar spot in downtown Mamaroneck has been transformed for Hollywood, as Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller film the fourth Meet the Parents movie inside a local toy store.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Michael Schilling (top right), Georges Biard (top left); Mamaroneck Historical Society (Bottom)
Jillian Pikora
The film, titled Focker In-Law, is shooting at Miller’s on Mamaroneck Avenue, which has been temporarily remade into “Rizzo & Son Party Supplies,” according to the Mamaroneck Historical Society.

Filming began on Monday, Aug. 25, and is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, Sept. 2, the village said. On Thursday, Aug. 28, the store’s full movie makeover was already on display, complete with a new sign and storefront details.

De Niro and Stiller are among the stars returning for the latest installment of the hit comedy series.

