Road Collapses On Major NY Parkway, Causes Closure

The closure happened Sunday evening, Sept. 7, on the Saw Mill River Parkway, according to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials said the southbound lanes were closed between Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry and Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson. The northbound lanes were also closed at Farragut Avenue as a precaution.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays while crews address the situation.

No timeline for reopening has yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

