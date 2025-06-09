Rite Aid Closing 110+ More Stores Amid New Bankruptcy Filing: See Full List

The closings were disclosed in a recent bankruptcy court filing, less than a month after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 on Monday, May 5. The Philadelphia-based chain is working to sell off its pharmacies, inventory, and other assets to several potential buyers.
Rite Aid said it has secured $1.94 billion in new financing to keep locations open during the bankruptcy process. Pharmacy services and immunizations will continue in-store and online.
The latest round of closures includes dozens of locations in the Northeast. Rite Aid has already shuttered more than 800 stores after first declaring bankruptcy in October 2023, when it reported $3.3 billion in debt.
Since emerging from bankruptcy in September 2024, the company said it has faced even more financial problems.
"Unfortunately, these challenges have only intensified as a result of the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate," CEO Matt Schroeder wrote in a May letter to business partners. "To address these challenges and identify the best path forward, over the last few months we've been evaluating several options. After considering all alternatives, the only viable path forward is to once again commence Chapter 11 proceedings."
Rite Aid will stop accepting returns, exchanges, and gift cards on Thursday, June 5. A message on the company's website said customers can no longer earn rewards points, with existing points and BonusCash expiring on Tuesday, May 6.
Rite Aid's latest bankruptcy adds to growing problems in the pharmacy industry.
CVS has closed about 900 stores since 2022 and will open smaller pharmacy-only locations to adapt to the changing retail environment. Walgreens has planned to close up to 1,200 stores by 2025.
Here's the list of the Northeast locations closing in Rite Aid's latest wave of closures:
Connecticut
- Milford – 1387 New Haven Avenue
- Norwalk – 190 East Avenue
Delaware
- Lewes – 444 Savannah Road
Maryland
- Baltimore – 4600 West Northern Parkway
- Pocomoke City – 505 Linden Avenue
- Westminster – 7 Westminster Shopping Center
New Hampshire
- Hillsboro – 315 West Main Street
- Jaffrey – 14 Peterborough Street
- Littleton – 136 Meadow Street
- Meredith – 89 NH Route 25
- Newport – 51 South Main Street
- Winchester – 10 Main Street
New Jersey
- Wildwood – 3400 New Jersey Avenue
New York
- Akron – 12983 Main Road
- Angola – 9062 Erie Road
- Attica – 153 Prospect Street
- Bath – 338 West Washington Street
- Beacon – 320 Main Street
- Brewster – 1511 Route 22
- Brooklyn – 5224 Fifth Avenue
- Brooklyn – 1631-43 Pitkin Avenue
- Buffalo – 350 Niagara Street
- Buffalo – 1941 Seneca Street
- Buffalo – 424 Elmwood Avenue
- Buffalo – 476 William Street
- Buffalo – 845 Abbott Road
- Buffalo – 284 Connecticut Street
- Buffalo – 2175 South Park Avenue
- Buffalo – 5999 South Park Avenue
- Camillus – 5335 West Genesee Street
- Clarence – 9160 Main Street
- Corning – 100 Conhocton Street
- Depew – 6000 Transit Road
- Derby – 6939 Erie Road
- Eden – 8079 North Main Street
- Elmira – 1000 Pennsylvania Avenue
- Fredonia – 3795 East Main Road
- Gowanda – 81 West Main Street
- Grand Island – 2325 Grand Island Boulevard
- Hamburg – 140 Pine Street
- Hamburg – 5999 South Park Avenue
- Hampton Bays – 50 East Montauk Highway
- Horseheads – 2898 Westinghouse Road
- Jamestown – 963 Fairmount Avenue West
- Lockport – 3987 Lockport Olcott Road
- Lockport – 6616 Lincoln Avenue
- Randolph – 12 North Main Street
- Springville – 40 West Main Street
- West Seneca – 1454 Union Road
- West Seneca – 798 Harlem Road
- Williamstown – 5447 Main Street
- Williamstown – 480 Evans Road
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia – 164 West Chelten Avenue
Vermont
- Bethel – 1823 Vermont Route 107
- Randolph – 12 North Main Street
Here's the rest of the list of 111 Rite Aid closings:
California
- Angels Camp – 230 South Main Street
- Antioch – 20 East 18th Street
- Bakersfield – 9700 Panama Lane
- Blythe – 616 East Hobsonway
- Carmichael – 4010 Manzanita Avenue
- Clearlake – 15025 Olympic Drive
- Coalinga – 159 West Polk Street
- Corcoran – 1500 Whitley Avenue
- Escalon – 1710 California Street
- Fallbrook – 1331 South Mission Road
- Fontana – 15331 Baseline Avenue
- Fortuna – 725 South Fortuna Boulevard
- Goleta – 199 North Fairview Avenue
- Indio – 47985 Monroe Street
- Kerman – 456 South Madera Avenue
- Los Angeles – 7900 West Sunset Boulevard
- Los Osos – 1110 Los Osos Valley Road
- Magalia – 14115 Lakeridge Circle
- Mammoth Lakes – 26 Old Mammoth Road
- Mariposa – 4994 Joe Howard Street
- Monterey – 1301 Munras Avenue
- Morro Bay – 740 Quintana Road
- Newman – 1935 N Street
- Oroville – 2700 Oro Dam Boulevard East
- Pacifica – 1400 Linda Mar Boulevard
- Palm Desert – 74958 Country Club Drive
- Palm Springs – 111 South Sunrise Way
- Placerville – 1220 Broadway
- Santa Maria – 345 Town Center West
- Santa Maria – 2405 South Broadway
- Solvang – 616 Alamo Pintado Road
- Twentynine Palms – 72253 Twentynine Palms Highway
- Wasco – 2501 Highway 46
- Westminster – 7 Westminster Shopping Center
- Woodlake – 160 East Antelope Avenue
- Yreka – 807 South Main Street
Oregon
- Lebanon – 30 East Oak Street
- McMinnville – 448 NE Hwy 99W
- Pendleton – 1900 SW Court Place
Washington
- Bremerton – 4117 Kitsap Way
- Everett – 4920-A Evergreen Way
- Everett – 3909 Hoyt Avenue
- Moses Lake – 500 South Pioneer Way
- Mount Vernon – 412 East College Way
- Oak Harbor – 31645 State Route 20
- Port Angeles – 621 South Lincoln Street
- Pullman – 1630 South Grand Avenue
- Seattle – 8500 35th Avenue NE
- Sequim – 520 West Washington Street
- Tacoma – 1850 South Mildred Street
Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.