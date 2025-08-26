Rita's Challenges Classic Fall Flavors With Newest Dessert

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is selling a limited-time dessert called Apple Butter Concrete. The eastern Pennsylvania company announced the new flavor in a news release on Monday, Aug. 25.

The treat blends vanilla frozen custard with apple butter, vanilla wafers, and gooey apple pie filling. Rita's said the combination creates "an unforgettable new Concrete that captures the warmth and coziness guests look forward to" in the fall.

Rita's is also bringing back its fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Concrete, made with vanilla frozen custard, pumpkin crème, and vanilla wafers. For those who can't choose between apple or pumpkin, the new Harvest Swirl Concrete combines both flavors into one.

All three are available through Sunday, Oct. 5, while supplies last.

"Fall is one of the most-anticipated seasons for dessert fans everywhere, and at Rita's, it's the perfect time to surprise our guests with new, innovative flavors that bring the warmth they crave in frozen form," said Carmela Hughley, senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation. "With the introduction of Apple Butter and the return of Pumpkin favorites, we've crafted a lineup that's rich, comforting, and captures everything our fans love about the season, whether they're craving something brand new or coming back for their fall go-to."

New loyalty members who download the Rita's Ice app can receive a free small ice, custard, or gelati after their first purchase.

According to its website, Rita's has 592 locations nationwide, including hundreds in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic:

Pennsylvania - 198

New Jersey - 111

Maryland - 75

Virginia - 19

Delaware - 19

New York - 17

Connecticut - 5

Washington, DC - 3

Massachusetts - 1

Rita's was founded in 1984 as "Rita's Water Ice" in Bensalem Township, PA, by former Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo, who named the shop after his wife.

