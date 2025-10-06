Rising Rapper Killed By Nephew In Murder-Suicide Amid Feud Over Queens Family Home

The shooting happened just after 11:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, inside a home on 116th Road near 155th Street in Jamaica, according to the NYPD.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds. McFarlane, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot to the head, police said.

His 41-year-old nephew was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died.

Relatives told the Daily News the killing was part of a murder-suicide tied to a dispute over the sale of the family’s home, which relatives had recently listed for about $600,000. A firearm was recovered inside the residence.

McFarlane was known in the Queens rap scene as YP DA YG, performing trap-style music and building a following of more than 3,500 people on Instagram. He released his debut album, Reloaded, in 2019.

In the hours after his death, dozens of friends and fans posted tributes on social media.

“I’m at a loss for words,” one Facebook friend wrote. “You were such a good friend to me all these years. You didn’t deserve this and your family doesn’t either. It’s rare to find people like you. Thank you for everything!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.