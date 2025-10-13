Ring Camera Helps Nab Teen Burglary Suspect Intruding In NY Home: Police

The arrest was made on Wednesday, Oct. 8, when a resident reported seeing an unknown man enter his unoccupied home on Ridge Boulevard via his Ring camera at around 11 a.m., the Rye Brook Police Department said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 13.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect still inside the residence and took him into custody, police said.

The suspect, identified as Jhon Stevan Amesquita-Sanchez, 19, of Port Chester, was charged with second-degree burglary, according to the department.

Amesquita-Sanchez was arraigned in Rye Town Court and is currently being held at the Westchester County Jail on $10,000 bail, police said.

