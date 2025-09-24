Rihanna Just Quietly Welcomed Baby With A$AP Rocky

The 37-year-old “Love On The Brain” artist announced the arrival of her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, by posting the first photos on her account.

In one photo, Rihanna cradled her newborn, who was dressed in a pink onesie. She also shared a close-up of Rocki’s tiny pink gloves with ribbon details. The singer wore a “Mom” ring for the special moment.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 🎀,” she captioned the post, tagging Rocky.

The couple confirmed they were expecting their third child earlier this year. Rihanna revealed her baby bump while out in New York City on May 5, while the 36-year-old “Long. Live. A$AP” artist confirmed the news at the 2025 Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky spent part of his childhood in Pennsylvania. He lived in Harrisburg from the age of nine until his early teens, as he has discussed in television interviews.

The pair, who began dating in 2020, are also parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

